Kanye West Spotted With Disgraced Alt-Right Political Commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, Still Rocking Adidas

Kanye West was spotted with the alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos this week despite the current controversy surrounding the embattled rapper and Milo’s own fall from grace roughly five years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come in the wake of Kanye’s anti-Semitic remarks that cost him billions of dollars in contracts with brands like Adidas, Balenciaga and Vogue, the 45-year-old rapper and fashion designer was seen partying with Milo in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Kanye, alongside Milo and an unidentified woman, was photographed sipping champagne outside the Beverly Hills Hotel while wearing his Balenciaga x Adidas collection.

But even more surprising was Kanye’s decision to hang with the likes of Milo – who came under fire in February 2017 for a series of comments he made regarding sex, pedophilia and the age of consent.

“No, no, no. You’re misunderstanding what pedophilia means,” the 38-year-old controversial alt-right commentator said at the time.

“Pedophilia is not a sexual attraction to somebody 13 years old who is sexually mature,” he continued, seemingly condoning relationships between grown men and 13-year-old boys. “Pedophilia is attraction to children who have not reached puberty.”

In the wake of Milo’s concerning comments, the former Breitbart News editor lost a lucrative book deal and was uninvited from the Conservative Political Action Conference that year.

Milo has since fallen into obscurity as a result of his provocative alt-right stance and widely condemned pedophilia remarks, and most recently signed on to become an unpaid intern for Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has recently been suffering the fallout from his own controversial comments that not only further damaged his reputation but also resulted in him losing upwards of $2 billion in the short span of 24 hours.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” West wrote on Twitter in October, marking the first of many anti-Semitic remarks he would make in the days and weeks to follow.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew [sic] also,” he continued. “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Besides losing billions of dollars in contracts with brands like Adidas and Balenciaga, Kanye has also been dropped by his lawyers, his bank and his record label.