Lauren Boebert’s reelection bid enters recount territory as her lead falls below 600 votes

By David Badash, The New Civil Rights Movement U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) may be headed to a recount, after her lead against Democrat Adam Frisch was cut in half to under 600 votes on Thursday, more than a week after Election Day. House elections expert Dave Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report explains, “we’re headed to an automatic recount in #CO03, where Adam Frisch (D) more than halved Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R) lead from 1,122 votes to 557 votes.” The Associated Press offered a slightly different take, reporting, “Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s lead has decreased again…

