‘Love Doesn’t Know Math’: Cher, 76, CONFIRMS She’s Dating Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36, Reveals He’s Already Met Her Family

Mega

Cher doesn’t need to turn back time because she’s happy with her man in the present. The Strong Enough singer, 76, confirmed she’s dating Amber Rose‘s ex Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, and he’s already met her family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cher broke their relationship down on social media over the weekend, just days after she was spotted holding hands on a date with the much younger music executive. Despite the four decades age gap, the fashion icon made it clear that “love doesn’t know math” when responding to a fan’s question about her being 40 years his senior.

Mega

Revealing “AE” treats her “like a queen,” Cher told her followers that the pair met at Paris Fashion Week last month. When it comes to her romance with “AE,” the Believe hitmaker brushed off the negativity.

Not only are fans concerned about their massive age gap, but “AE” cheated on his last girlfriend (Rose) with 12 women — and made a mockery of his serial infidelities by laughing about it on the radio.

Rose and Cher’s new lover share a three-year-old son, Slash.

But the songbird shook off her followers’ concerns.

“I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone,” Cher insisted, adding that “everyone in the family has” met him.

When someone brought up his cheating past, she responded, “I’m in love, not blinded by it.”

Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Cher and “AE” made headlines when they were spotted hand in hand during an intimate dinner for two at the paparazzi-plagued restaurant Craig’s in West Hollywood.

The two couldn’t get enough of each other, and after dinner came dessert.

Rose’s ex was photographed sweetly kissing Cher’s hand as the couple got into their SUV and headed off into the night — but they didn’t go home.

Cher and “AE” met up with the music executive’s best friend Tyga at camera flashing central The Nice Guy, where the trio enjoyed a few after-dinner drinks and dancing.

Despite the 40-year age gap and all the haters, Cher showed “AE” that she’s got him, babe.