Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico Contestants Reveal Secret Marriage After Meeting At 2020 Pageant

@marianajvarela/Instagram

Two Miss Universe contestants revealed they were both crowned winners when they exchanged vows in secrecy. Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico confirmed they are married after meeting at a pageant in 2020, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The global beauty pageant featuring winners from around the world to compete for the ultimate title, welcomed its first openly gay contestant in 2019. The pageant was formed in 1952 and has received criticism before for archaic portrayal of stereotypes and gender roles.

@marianajvarela/Instagram

Mariana Varela, 26, of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín, 22, of Puerto Rico shared the news of their secret nuptials on Instagram.

The announcement effectively ended their future chances of competing for the Miss Universe title, as contestants must not be married or have ever been married prior to competing in the pageant. Miss Universe also restricts pregnant women and mothers from competing, even if they are within the 18 to 27 age requirement.

“Mrs” is the ultimate title, however, for Varela and Valentín, who revealed they had to keep their relationship a secret for two years in a post on Instagram.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day,” read the caption of the Instagram post that was shared by the couple.

The announcement shared details on their romance and its pageant origin.

@marianajvarela/Instagram

The duo revealed that their love story began after meeting at the Miss Grand International competition in 2020, where they were both representing their home countries.

Few could have predicted the two were more than friends, due to the couple never before confirming their relationship. Nonetheless, an Instagram reel shared by both beauty queens gave an intimate look into their life as a couple, including travels together, cozy moments cuddling and lots of smiles from each woman.

The reel racked up more than 1.8 million views within the first three days of being shared by the newlyweds. It also showed the night of their engagement in a rose and candled-filled moment at home.

@marianajvarela/Instagram

Fairy string lights and rose petals adorn the couple’s apartment that’s seen in the reel. Red and white balloons, along with several gold balloons spelling out the big question, “Will You Marry Me?” can also be seen in the sweet clip.

Miss Puerto Rico then slips an engagement ring on the finger of Miss Argentina. The newlyweds wore almost identical rings both set in silver and featuring diamond-encrusted bands cushion-cut setting with an additional halo of diamonds wrapped around the center.

The reel concluded with a quick shot of the couple on the steps of a building, both dressed in white. One beauty queen wore a chic belted mini dress featuring whimsical feather accents. The other bride matched her significant other in a sophisticated white suit set.