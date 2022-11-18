New York museum celebrates fashion designer Thierry Mugler

A retrospective at the Brooklyn Museum is showing the works of French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who died in January 2022. Milo Hess/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

For visitors to New York with a soft spot for fashion, the Brooklyn Museum should be on the agenda: The late star designer Thierry Mugler is getting his own show here.

The museum is celebrating the French fashion designer who died in January with a major retrospective featuring garments, photographs and other exhibits in the show “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” from November 18 until May 7, 2023.

Born in Strasbourg in 1948, Mugler was one of the great French fashion designers, like Yves Saint Laurent or Jean Paul Gaultier, establishing his brand in the 1970s and strongly influencing fashion trends, especially in the 1980s.

Stars like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga wore his dresses – often huge, outlandish and colourful gowns with corresponding accessories.

“The constant innovations, inventions, and avant-garde architectural silhouettes in the work of Mugler have marked an era,” says Thierry-Maxime Loriot, curator of the exhibition.

“His singular style found a place in the history of fashion that still has a powerful influence on today’s generation of couturiers, not only because of its designs, but also because of the strong message of inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment in his body of work.”

The Brooklyn Museum, which opened in 1887, is the second-largest exhibition house in New York. It houses natural science and ethnological collections as well as design and art from the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.