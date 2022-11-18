Oath Keepers lawyer tells jury that group isn’t bigoted because it has ‘a transgender’ as a key member

Published by

Raw Story

A defense attorney representing Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes on Friday tried to soften the far-right militia’s image for jurors by criticizing past media reports that depicted them as some kind of white nationalist organization. As reported by Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Rhodes attorney Lee Bright said that the Oath Keepers’ reputation as a group of bigots was completely unwarranted, and he pointed to some of its own members as showing its tolerance of diversity. Specifically, Bright pointed out that Oath Keeper Michael Greene is a Black man and that Oath Keeper Jessica Watkins, who along wi…

Read More