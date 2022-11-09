Out Lesbian Beats Key Election Denier To Stay in Charge — Nessel Defeats DePerno in Michigan Attorney General Race

Published by

The Detroit News

DETROIT — Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel will retain her seat for four more years after election returns show the Plymouth Democrat with a strong lead over her Republican opponent Matt DePerno in the race to be Michigan’s chief law enforcement officer. DePerno conceded the race just after 9 a.m. Wednesday in a statement posted to social media. The Associated Press declared Nessel the victor just after 10 a.m. “Although I may be conceding to Dana Nessel today, I refuse to concede that Michigan is a blue state,” DePerno said. “I will continue to fight like hell to restore Michigan to al…

