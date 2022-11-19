Pioneering technology and transgender rights, San Diego activist and author tells her story in new memoir

Published by

The San Diego Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO — For years, Mary Ann Horton’s work as a transgender advocate has included leading workshops where she advises employers on how to make workplaces more inclusive and accessible. In sharing the story of her own transition, people were always telling her they wanted to hear more. With the release of her debut memoir last month, “Trailblazer: Lighting the Path for Transgender Equality in Corporate America,” they can. “Now that I’m retired, I have time to tell it properly,” she says. “‘Trailblazer’ is the story of my life becoming a trans woman.” The first chapter of her book was selecte…

