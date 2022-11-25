Right-wing pastor celebrates Club Q massacre as ‘good thing’ in hate-filled sermon

Published by

Raw Story

A Washington state pastor celebrated the mass shooting last weekend at an LGBTQ nightclub that left five people dead. Aaron Thompson, of Sure Foundation Baptist Church in Vancouver, said the massacre was a “good thing” and falsely claimed the victims had been molesting children, although he walked that back moments later by saying their had only been looking at children in an inappropriate way, reported Only Sky. “Am I sad that five homos got shot?” Thompson said Tuesday in a sermon. “No, I’m not sad at all. As a matter of fact, I think it’s a good thing that they’re not here anymore to molest…

