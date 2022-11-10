‘Saturday Night Live’ Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host

Mega

Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.

That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.

“They’re not going to do the show,” a well-placed source told the outlet. “But none of the actors are boycotting.”

But despite reports SNL staff writers are boycotting this Saturday’s episode, Chappelle’s own reps suggested “there was no evidence of a boycott” when they met with writers and producers at 30 Rock on Tuesday to prepare for the weekend’s show.

“The room was full of writers. They all pitched ideas and they seemed very excited about it,” a rep for Chappelle revealed. “Dave is looking to have some fun.”

At least one SNL writer, Celeste Yim, took to Instagram following the announcement Chappelle would be hosting and called for transphobia to be condemned.

“I’m trans and non-binary,” Yim wrote. “I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is not the first time Chappelle has caused waves in the entertainment industry over his history of making both “transphobic” and “homophobic” jokes during his popular comedy routines.

Roughly one year ago, in October 2021, the Half Baked comedian and actor came under fire after Netflix premiered his comedy special The Closer – a performance that angered the Trans community due to a number of “transphobic” jokes made during the routine.

One trans Netflix employee, Terra Field, openly condemned Chappelle’s comments in The Closer and was rumored to have been suspended from her role at the streaming giant for speaking out against his remarks.

“I work at [Netflix]. Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field wrote before the alleged suspension. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about ‘offense.’”

Chappelle came under fire once again months later when, during a live show in May of this year, he was attacked by a man armed with a fake gun while the comedian was midperformance.

“It was a trans man!” Chappelle quipped after the attack while laughing off the incident. He was quickly condemned on social media for remark.