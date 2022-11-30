She Wants To ‘Live Her Truth!’ Dwyane Wade Fires Back At Ex-Wife, Defends Petition To Change Daughter Zaya’s Name & Gender

mega;@SIOHVAUGHNFUNCHESWADE/INSTAGRAM

Dwyane Wade is standing by his decision to file a motion to officially change the name and gender of his transgender daughter, RadarOnline.com has confirmed, firing back at his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches‘ concerns in a new court filing.

The NBA star declared it is “not about Siohvaughn or Dwyane or their prior marriage; it is about what Zaya wants and what is in her best interest,” according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Her name would be legally changed from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade if approved.

As we previously learned, Funches asked a judge to intervene in a new filing years after Zaya came out as transgender in 2019 at the age of 12.

Siohvaughn expressed her fears that Wade is persuading her to proceed with the legal name and gender change for financial gain, noting that she wants Zaya to wait until she is 18 before she does it.

Wade fired back, as first reported by The Blast on Tuesday, stating the legal change is about empowering “Zaya to live her truth, allowing Zaya to take on the milestones of being a young adult with confidence and joy, and to ensure that those moments are not clouded by the self-doubt that comes from checking a box or signing a name that does not reflect her identity.”

The Miami Heat shooting guard said it would not only honor the individual she is but it also would allow Zaya to “live more comfortably and honesty in all aspects of her life-from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications.”

Wade highlighted that it’s for Zaya “regardless of whether it generates interest from the public,” adding, “Zaya should not be forced to put her life on hold while she waits for Siohvaughn to acknowledge and accept her truth.”

Wade has been very outspoken about his support for his daughter’s gender identity, sharing her coming out story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2020.

RadarOnline.com can confirm both parties will have to wait until December 12 for an update, at which point a judge will decide if the case will proceed in California or be argued in Illinois.