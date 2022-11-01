Taylor Swift makes history as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100

Published by

Euronews (English)

Taylor Swift has made history by landing a perfect 10 in the charts after the release of her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’. After Swift released Midnights on 21 October, the top 10 positions on the US Billboard Music charts are all taken up by songs from the album. It’s a feat that’s never been achieved before in US chart history. The person to come closest was Drake, with nine of the top 10 spots in September 2021. “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the pop star tweeted Monday. The number one spot was taken by ‘Anti-Hero’. The song has immediately gained t…

Read More