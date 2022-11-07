The whole country will be watching Pa. on election night. Again

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

When Pennsylvania voters go to the polls Tuesday, the whole country will be watching. The stakes in the state’s races for governor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House are reflected by the sheer political firepower that swept through the state Saturday. President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former President Donald Trump all arrived to rally their supporters, and try to shape the outcome. Democrats are warning that abortion rights, voting laws, and the future of fair, honest elections are at stake across the country, and particularly in Pennsylvania, the fifth most populous state and …

Read More