‘There will be hell to pay’: Election Day mayhem forecast in electoral battleground states

Published by

Raw Story

By Jordan Green, Investigative Reporter With the United States entering the final stretch of a tumultuous midterm election campaign, experts are warning that delays in the vote count in closely contested races could provide an opening for weaponized conspiracy theories that undermine confidence in the results and stoke political violence. This election is in many ways tracing a familiar path from two years ago, when Donald Trump preemptively signaled he would refuse to accept any result other than victory, and encouraged weeks of unrest leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Again, the f…

Read More