Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango to take over the role of the Witch in Broadway’s ‘Into the Woods’

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Fresh off of winning a Tony Award for the recently canceled “Paradise Square,” Joaquina Kalukango has landed a plum gig in one of this Broadway season’s hottest shows. The acclaimed actress will weave her magic into the role of the Witch in the hit revival of Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical “Into the Woods.” Kalukango will begin performances on Dec. 16 until the limited engagement’s extended run ends Jan. 8 at the St. James Theatre, producers said Thursday. “It’s the greatest playground for an actor to get to interpret the lyrical genius that is Sondheim. How fortunate am I that …

