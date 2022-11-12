Ukraine at ASEAN summit: Russia playing ‘hunger games’ with the world

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) meets with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit. Mick Tsikas/AAP/dpa

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised South-East Asian leaders on Saturday for delivering a message of “political support” to Kiev, and said Russia was playing “hunger games” with the world over a Black Sea grain deal.

Speaking to reporters at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Phnom Penh, Kuleba described atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces and criticized Russia’s approach to the grain deal, which was brokered by the UN in July and is set to expire on November 19.

“I call on all ASEAN members to take every method possible to stop Russia from playing hunger games with the world,” Kuleba said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is among those attending the ASEAN summit, yet Kuleba said Lavrov had not requested a meeting with him.

“There is not a single indicator that Russia is sincerely seeking negotiations,” Kuleba said.

Kuleba also addressed the largely symbolic peace treaty Ukraine signed with South-East Asian nations on Thursday.

“We are glad that it is during Cambodian chairmanship that the signing became reality and consensus was secured,” Kuleba said. “We take it as a message of political support by ASEAN countries to Ukraine.”

The Treaty on Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia commits signatories to “mutual respect for the independence, sovereignty, equality, territorial integrity and national identity of all nations.”

Kuleba, whose visit marks the first time Ukraine has attended the annual ASEAN summit, said: “We will explore and utilize all opportunities for building a deeper relationship with ASEAN countries.”

ASEAN is a union of 10 South-East Asian countries which promotes diplomatic cooperation on economic, political and security issues. The union has an estimated total population of about 668 million.

