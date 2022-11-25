Video emerges showing Club Q shooter hurling racial slurs at women at an airport

Published by

Raw Story

Video has emerged showing Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich and his mother hurling racial slurs and obscenities to other passengers at an airport after a flight to Denver, Fox 31 reports. The video was captured by Frontier Airlines passenger Maria Martinez, which shows her questioning Aldrich and his mother Laura Voepel about a slur directed at Mexicans. “What makes me a b—-r?” Martinez asks. “Shut up!” Voepel snaps back. “What makes me a b—-r?” Martinez asks again. “Keep following me and I’m going to f— you up,” Aldrich replies. “I was having a hard time getting my luggage…

