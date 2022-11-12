Wedding Prep Underway: Tiffany Trump Walks Down Aisle With Daddy Donald, Bride-To-Be No Longer ‘Flipping Out’ Over Deadly Hurricane Nicole

Mega

Tiffany Trumpis getting the show on the road for her weekend wedding after Hurricane Nicole threatened to ruin her Florida ceremony. Her father Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago estate was buzzing with action on Friday afternoon as staffers rushed to set the scene for her Saturday nuptials to billionaire Michael Boulos, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 29-year-old bride-to-be is Trump’s youngest daughter. The father-daughter duo was spotted practicing walking down the aisle at the ex-president’s Palm Beach, Florida, palace while overseeing the ceremony setup.

In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tiffany beamed with happiness as Trump looked stoic for his daddy duties. Despite the ceremony, and practice run, taking place on his own lawn, #45 was photographed wearing a crisp, blue suit.

Mega

Daily Mail got snaps of dozens of trucks parked at the estate, with double the amount of workers unloading the wedding decor. Men in red shirts were seen building a large stage on Trump’s lawn while others were spotted carrying a large table with the bride and groom’s initials.

Earlier this week, Tiffany was forced to send staffers home due to Category-1 Hurricane Nicole barreling through Florida. The future Mrs. Boulos was reportedly “flipping out” as the natural disaster threatened to ruin her marriage plans.

“They’ve sent staff home,” a close pal told Page Six. “Tiffany is still there. Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned. It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing. They had to cancel events today and canceled a golf outing for tomorrow. Everyone is stuck inside.”

The Hurricane — which left five dead — has moved on from Florida, making way for the Trumps to continue with their party plans.

Mega

Tiffany’s wedding will mark the first big event at Mar-a-Lago since the FBI’s August raid.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump and his aides are being investigated for possible mishandling of classified information, obstruction, and destruction of government records. Agents seized roughly 13,000 documents during the raid, with 103 of them being classified and 18 top-secret.

Some of the classified documents are said to have had intel about Iran’s missile program and U.S. intelligence work aimed at China. Trump denied the accusation, dropping his favorite line: “fake news.”

The investigation isn’t the only reason Tiffany’s dad is making headlines.

Mega

Fellow Republicans are allegedly turning on Trump after the midterms that failed to produce the “red wave” he promised. His party is reportedly urging him to hold off on announcing his possible 2024 run for president, with the majority allegedly no longer backing him for a second term.