5 Queer Country Songs to Make the Yuletide Gay. LISTEN: Trixie Mattel Wants Nudes, Inflatable Menorah, and a Merry Little Xmas

<a href="https://emchy.bandcamp.com/track/have-yourself-a-merry-little-christmas" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas by Secret Emchy Society</a>

<a href="https://myabyrne.bandcamp.com/track/inflatable-menorah" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Inflatable Menorah by Mya Byrne</a>

Published by

The Boot

It’s beginning to feel a lot like the holidays. While we all eagerly await the opportunity to slow down, for many of us, the holidays can be stressful as well. Country music is all about yearning for family and hometown pride, but for many people, that nostalgia is a double-edged sword of anxiety and pain. But why wallow in it when you can laugh? Some of these queer country songs poke fun at the holidays, while others revel in winter nights of chosen family and togetherness. No matter the tone, these five songs get down to the holiday spirit: finding community when the nights get dark and cold…

