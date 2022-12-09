8 Powerful Photos From Megan Rapinoe’s Shoot in St. Lucia

Published by

SI Swim

By Ananya Panchal The USWNT Captain was featured in the 2019 Issue alongside fellow soccer players Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn, and Abby Dahlkemper. Megan Rapinoe is a trailblazer. In 2019 alone, she appeared in the SI Swimsuit Issue as the franchise’s first openly gay model, led the U.S. women’s national soccer team to its second consecutive World Cup championship and was named SI’s Sportsperson of the Year for “playing the world’s game, on the world’s stage, under attack by a world leader” and “dominating without fear.” She knew that her involvement with SI Swimsuit would have an impact and ho…

