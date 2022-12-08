’90s Star Kirk Cameron Cries That His Faith-Based Kid’s Book Is Being Banned From Over 50 Libraries

mega

’90s sitcom star Kirk Cameron claimed he was banned as a featured author at over 50 libraries across the public system, in addition to being prohibited from presenting his new faith-based children’s book at a storytime event. Cameron was allegedly told his book’s contents did not “align” with one library’s values, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The child actor-turned-writer/producer, along with his publisher, Brave Books, condemned the banning and claimed the refusal was a threat to “our kids” and “this country.”

The Rochambeau Public Library, based in Providence, Rhode Island, allegedly denied the 52-year-old’s request to promote his new book, As You Grow after he contacted them about the program.

“No, we will pass on having you run a program in our space,” a staff member from the Providence library allegedly told the sitcom actor and his publisher during the phone call.

Cameron and Brave Books claimed the library staff member elaborated on the reason, stating, “We are a very queer-friendly library. Our messaging does not align.”

According to Brave Books, the publisher requested information on the library’s process to book Cameron for a future story hour slot.

“You can fill out the form to reserve space, to run the program in our space — but we won’t run your program,” the library allegedly replied to Brave Book’s inquiry.

In a statement released by Rochambeau Public Library on December 7, the facility claimed that Brave Books “mentioned no particular author or book in their call.”

“Our libraries are free civic spaces, and our meeting rooms are available free of charge to the public,” the library’s statement read. “We provide space for many types of groups, including religious organizations.”

The Growing Pains star and his publisher criticized the move by the public library system as an attempt to discriminate against Cameron’s strong beliefs.

“This is proof that more than ever, we are getting destroyed in the battle for the hearts and minds of our children,” Cameron told Fox News.

“Publicly funded libraries are green-lighting ‘gender marker and name change clinics’ while denying a story time that would involve the reading of a book that teaches biblical wisdom,” Cameron continued. “How much more clear can it get?”

The actor then stated that “we have to start fighting back” or else “we will lose our kids and this country.”