‘A Strange Loop’ star Jaquel Spivey tapped for ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Broadway actor Jaquel Spivey has landed his first feature movie role. The Tony-nominated star of “A Strange Loop” has been cast to play the role of gay best friend Damian Hubbard in the film adaptation of the “Mean Girls” musical, based on Tina Fey’s 2004 high school comedy. Spivey will join Renée Rapp, who reprises her role as superficial teen queen Regina George during the musical’s Broadway run, which ended in March 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Little Mermaid Live” star Auli’i Cravalho has been cast as Janis and “Spider-Man” movie franchise star Angourie Rice is se…

Read More