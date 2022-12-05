Antisemitic hate crimes in NYC are on the rise, NYPD figures show

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Antisemitic hate crimes in New York City more than doubled last month from a year ago, New York Police Department data show — a troubling trend that unfolded against a backdrop of high-profile figures making headlines for remarks targeting Jewish people. The five boroughs had 45 antisemitic crimes in November compared with 20 in November 2021, according to newly released NYPD statistics. The 125% jump came the same month two men were busted for plotting to shoot up a city synagogue. Meanwhile, the musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has unleashed a steady stream of antisemiti…

Read More