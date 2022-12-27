Brittney Griner’s Wife Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics

Published by

The Spun

By Chris Rosvoglou Earlier this December, the United States secured Brittney Griner’s release from Russia in a one-for-one prisoner exchange. In order to bring Griner back home, the United States agreed to send arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia. Unfortunately, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan wasn’t included in the deal. In an interview with People, Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, responded to the criticism surrounding the United States’ prisoner swap with Russia. Griner admit that she has seen some of the harsh comments being made about it. “You can’t ignore it,” Cherelle sai…

Read More