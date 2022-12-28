Caitlyn Jenner Sucking Up To Sean Hannity & Tucker Carlson To Fulfill Her Political Ambitions: Sources

Conservative Caitlyn Jenner has been sucking up to FOX News stars including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity in a bid to fulfill her political ambitions, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Caitlyn loves her job as a contributor at FOX,” spilled a source. “It’s given her the platform to say her spiel and she’s hoping it leads to bigger, better things!”

To get ahead, it pays for her to stroke the egos of the network’s stars, sources said. “It’s smart to curry favor with Sean and Tucker,” said the source. “She’s playing both sides, lavishing them with compliments, sending them gifts and planned special surprises for Christmas.”

“Caitlyn really does look up to Sean and Tucker,” said the insider. “They’re not afraid to speak up and neither is she, which puts them in the same league, in her opinion.”

Her ultimate goal still lies in politics, despite the former Olympian, 73, garnering a pathetic 1 percent of votes to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the California recall election last year.”

“Call her crazy but Caitlyn hasn’t given up her dream,” said the source. “And she’s well aware that if anyone can boost her political career, it’s these guys.”

In April 2021, Jenner announced her plans to run for governor of California.

She said, “Californians want better and need better from their politicians. Taking on entrenched Sacramento politicians and the special interests that fund them requires a fighter who isn’t afraid to do what is right. I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor.”

“Small businesses have been devastated because of the over-restrictive lockdown. An entire generation of children have lost a year of education and have been prevented from going back to school, participating in activities, or socializing with their friends,” she added.

“I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality,” she added.

Months later, in September, Jenner was shut out with a little over 75,000 votes.