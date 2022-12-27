Cher, 76, Sparks Engagement Rumors After Flashing Diamond Ring From 36-Year-Old Boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

Mega

Are wedding bells in Cher‘s future? The 76-year-old singing icon sparked engagement rumors after flashing a gigantic diamond ring from her much-younger boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, on Christmas Day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cher made jaws drop when she flashed the sparkler on Sunday, thanking her man of only a few months for the expensive gift during their first-holiday exchange as a couple.

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer snapped a photo of the opened black box to reveal the pair-shaped ring inside.

The exquisite several-carat diamond stood alone without a halo, but it did come with diamonds on the band. “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E,” Cher wrote.

She failed to give any insight into what the ring represented, but that didn’t stop her fans from bombarding her with engagement questions in the comments.

“Did he propose?” one follower asked. “Congratulations grab happiness with both hands, but have a prenup too,” another advised.

“Girl. TAKE THAT RING AND STAY SINGLE!!! You’re barely into the interview process. And anybody can be awesome for a minute. We know that. He’s on the right track, tho. I ain’t mad,” shared another. “Get your love and take that ring, Ms DivaQueen!! Engagements are good!!”

Mega

Others were more focused on who’s hand was holding the ring box as they sported black nail polish with neon green flames. The Strong Enough singer might not have clarified whether the rock was an engagement ring, but make no mistake — she didn’t want anyone to think she was sporting the outrageous anti-holiday nails.

Reposting the diamond ring photo, Cher wrote, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.” She later confirmed her boyfriend was rocking the flame nails.

“I was wondering ‘Are those Cher’s nails,'” to which the singer replied, “no, No, & FKN NO.”

Mega

Cher’s attention-grabbing gift comes on the heels of RadarOnline.com’s exclusive story that the star’s inner circle is warning her to slow down with her new boy toy. A few pals are even urging her to dump “AE.”

“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now,” said a source. “She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.”

Cher has been moving full-steam ahead since igniting relationship rumors with the record executive in November after they were caught proudly holding hands at dinner.

She later gushed about their relationship, telling Kelly Clarkson, “He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny. And I think he’s quite handsome.”

The record executive is Amber Rose‘s ex. They share one son, Slash, 3.