Chris Housman Lists Sins In ‘Bible Belt’; Hypocrisy, Jesus With The White Skin, And Making A Whole Lotta ‘Bad Outta That Good Book’: LISTEN

Burn in Hell on Earth Lyrics to Chris Houseman’s ‘Bible Belt’

Maybe you grew up a little like I did

Maybe you knew someone like me as a kid

Maybe you worked through your own shit

Or learned that the one fix is

Believing you can pray it away, cause hey

They hit you over the head with it

Stuff it down your throat

Say ya need to be forgiven

While they keep casting stones

I know that they mean well

They’re just trying to save ya from hell

But I’m still bleeding from that beating

I got from the Bible belt

They told me Jesus would save me from my sin

But they still paint pictures of Him with white skin

They made some bad outta that Good Book

And I hate that it took

So long to get over what it did to me, cause

They hit you over the head with it

Stuff it down your throat

Say ya need to be forgiven

While they keep casting stones

I know that they mean well

They’re just trying to save ya from hell

But I’m still bleeding from that beating

I got from the Bible belt

No there ain’t nothing wrong with having religion

Ain’t trying to change no one’s mind

Ain’t trying to look down or judge their convictions

Just wish they would stop judging mine

‘Cause they hit you over the head with it

Stuff it down your throat

Say ya need to be forgiven

While they keep casting stones

I know that they mean well

They’re just trying to save ya from hell

But I’m still bleeding from that beating

I got from the Bible belt

Yeah I got from the Bible belt

Published by

The Boot

Chris Housman has an uncanny knack for taking pop country tropes and spinning them into cutting, unvarnished truth. Housman’s breakout hit “Red State Blueneck” is a summery two-stepper that interrogates institutional racism with the catchiest chorus you can think of. (For the record, it’s the first country song to use the phrase “y’all means all.”) With his new song “Bible Belt,” Housman sets his sights on repressive religion backed by a hooky country crooner. On the surface, Housman isn’t doing anything different than most country singers: he’s setting his truth to three chords. But when your…

