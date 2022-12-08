Chris Housman Lists Sins In ‘Bible Belt’; Hypocrisy, Jesus With The White Skin, And Making A Whole Lotta ‘Bad Outta That Good Book’: LISTEN

@chrishousmanmusic There’s no hate like Christian love. 12.9.22! 😇🙏 #biblebelt ♬ original sound – Chris Housman
Burn in Hell on Earth Lyrics to Chris Houseman’s ‘Bible Belt’
Maybe you grew up a little like I did
Maybe you knew someone like me as a kid
Maybe you worked through your own shit
Or learned that the one fix is
Believing you can pray it away, cause hey
They hit you over the head with it
Stuff it down your throat
Say ya need to be forgiven
While they keep casting stones
I know that they mean well
They’re just trying to save ya from hell
But I’m still bleeding from that beating
I got from the Bible belt
They told me Jesus would save me from my sin
But they still paint pictures of Him with white skin
They made some bad outta that Good Book
And I hate that it took
So long to get over what it did to me, cause
They hit you over the head with it
Stuff it down your throat
Say ya need to be forgiven
While they keep casting stones
I know that they mean well
They’re just trying to save ya from hell
But I’m still bleeding from that beating
I got from the Bible belt
No there ain’t nothing wrong with having religion
Ain’t trying to change no one’s mind
Ain’t trying to look down or judge their convictions
Just wish they would stop judging mine
‘Cause they hit you over the head with it
Stuff it down your throat
Say ya need to be forgiven
While they keep casting stones
I know that they mean well
They’re just trying to save ya from hell
But I’m still bleeding from that beating
I got from the Bible belt
Yeah I got from the Bible belt
The Boot
Chris Housman has an uncanny knack for taking pop country tropes and spinning them into cutting, unvarnished truth. Housman’s breakout hit “Red State Blueneck” is a summery two-stepper that interrogates institutional racism with the catchiest chorus you can think of. (For the record, it’s the first country song to use the phrase “y’all means all.”) With his new song “Bible Belt,” Housman sets his sights on repressive religion backed by a hooky country crooner. On the surface, Housman isn’t doing anything different than most country singers: he’s setting his truth to three chords. But when your…