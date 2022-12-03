Dolly Parton Confirms Some Wild Rumors About Herself on the ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]

Published by

Taste of Country

While some people are advocating to officially name Dolly Parton the Queen of Christmas, perhaps the Most Interesting Woman in the World would be more fitting. The country veteran stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 30 and shed light on some wild rumors swirling on the internet about her. Does Dolly Parton Dress Like Santa Claus Each Christmas?Perhaps Parton is the Queen of Christmas. After confirming that her holiday decorating does include a Christmas tree in every room, Fallon asked if it’s true that she dresses like Santa each year. “I do. That’s true. Well, see, I’m …

Read More