Ebola-like African primate viruses ‘poised for spillover’ to humans, study finds

Published by

Mongabay

By Mactilda Mbenywe A family of viruses that can cause fatal Ebola-like symptoms that is also a critical threat to macaque populations is now “poised for spillover” to humans, a new report reveals. The study01194-1?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0092867422011941%3Fshowall%3Dtrue), published in September in the journal *Cell*, reveals that the animal virus has found ways to access human cells, multiply and evade parts of the immune system that defend people against sickness. Scientists note that this is “pretty rare.” The research team behind the study is…

Read More