Ellen’s Talk Show DJ, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead At 40 By Suicide

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss who worked alongside Ellen on her long-running talk show has died at the age of 40 after he took his own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Law enforcement sources revealed that his wife Allison Holker rushed to an LAPD station on Tuesday after Stephen had left their residence without his vehicle. She told officers this was not like her husband.

Later in the day, the police were called for a shooting at a hotel in Los Angeles. Once they arrived to the scene, they found Stephen dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Allison told People, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

She added, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Earlier in the week, Stephen and Allison appeared to be all smiles in a TikTok they posted. Allison captioned the video of them dancing in front of their Christmas tree, “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover.”

Celebrities have been quick to send Allison love on social media. Tamar Braxton wrote, “Sisssssssster my heart is broken. I’m sooooo sorry.”

RHOBH star Kyle Richards said, “Heartbreaking. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending love and light to your beautiful family.” Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen commented, “Praying for your family.”

Another friend told Allison, “Heart-shattering!!!! Allison my heart is with you!!!!!”

Earlier this week, Stephen posted a sweet message to Allison celebrating their 9th anniversary together. He shared a photo of their wedding writing, “Happy anniversary my love.”