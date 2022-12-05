‘Fat Ham’ – Pulitzer-winning queer, Black twist on Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ – to open on Broadway in spring

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Another irreverent Black, queer narrative is hitting Broadway. On the heels of the Tony Award-winning musical “A Strange Loop” and the recently opened Lee Daniels-produced “Ain’t No Mo’,” The Public Theater’s production of James Ijames’ “Fat Ham” is getting transferred to the Main Stem next spring. The 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning play will begin its limited 14-week engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on March 13, 2023, producers announced Monday. Award-winning director Saheem Ali will helm the production, which will include the complete original Off-Broadway cast, including …

