Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Fox News places blame on Pete Buttigieg for ‘stranded’ Southwest customers

Leave a Comment

661733 origin 1
Published by
AlterNet

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is by Fox News for the thousands of canceled Southwest flights that left millions stranded in airports, Huffpost reports. During the busiest travel period of the year, multiple airlines suffered delays and cancellations due to a winter storm, but Southwest has and continues to suffer with the highest cancellation rate. “Mayor Pete Leaves Southwest Customers Stranded” is the headline that appeared on-screen during a Fox News “Ingraham Angle” segment, fully blaming the former 2020 presidential candidate for Southwest’s shortcomings. READ MORE…

Read More

Related Posts