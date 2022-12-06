From museums to book publishing: How Russia’s new anti-LGBTQ laws will impact culture

Published by

Euronews (English)

Russia’s first queer museum has closed its doors, after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed the law that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBTQ rights in the country. Pyotr Voskresensky, an LGBT activist and historian from St. Petersburg’s, opened the museum devoted to LGBTQ culture on 27 November. The museum included three dozens objects, including sculptures, tableware and books, which help tell the repressed story of the LGBTQ community in Russia. Now following the recently approved anti-LGBTQ laws, Voskresensly’s museum is deemed illegal. “I …

