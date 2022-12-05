Gay Craft Stall has £10k of stock stolen overnight at the Dickensian Christmas festival in Rochester

Published by

Kent Online

By cphillips@thekmgroup.co.uk (Charlotte Phillips) A stall at a Christmas market had £10k worth of stock stolen in an overnight break-in. The Gay Glass Stall, which sells handmade items, was broken into at the Dickensian Christmas Festival, in Rochester, at the weekend. Owner Val Clarke arrived to open up at about 8.30am on Sunday and said it was “immediately obvious” there had been a break-in. She said: “This was despite us being assured whilst setting up the previous morning that we didn’t need to pack it all down overnight as there was security in place. “This was made very clear, or so we …

Read More