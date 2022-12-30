How Magic Johnson Provided An Important Lesson About HIV In His Retirement Press Conference

Published by

Fadeaway World

By Aaron Abhishek His retirement press conference was an absolute shocker when he announced his reason to step back from the sport. It was an eventful day for the NBA, Magic Johnson, and the world on November 8, 1991. His retirement press conference was an absolute shocker when he announced his reason to step back from the sport. Magic Johnson was 32 when he was diagnosed with HIV and that led the point guard who had played 12 seasons with the Lakers to call time on his decorated career. His diagnosis was also the opening frame of the HBO sports drama ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dyna…

Read More