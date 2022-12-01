‘I Would Do It Again’: Florida Man Allegedly Admits To Killing Mom For Not Pushing Him To Be A Man

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office; MEGA

A man showed little remorse when detectives questioned him about the alleged killing of his mother in Florida, Radar has learned.

“Do you regret doing it,” a detective with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office asked Matthew Sisley, authorities detailed.

“No. I would do it again,” Sisley responded.

The exchange was detailed in a report by the sheriff’s department about Sisley’s arrest. He is accused of killing his mother and accidentally stabbing his sister. A motive has not been released in the case.

Deputies responded to the family’s Kissimmee, Florida, home around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported stabbing. When police arrived, they found the mom dead and the sister had cuts to her hands.

Sisley was found a short distance away and taken into custody. He confessed to intentionally stabbing his mom.

In announcing the arrest, officials detailed questioning with Sisley.

“Do you think your mom deserved to get stabbed?” one detective asked. Sisley then responded, “yes.”

The detective then asked why, and Sisley told them, “Because she never pushed me to be a man.”

Police charged Sisley with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, though they say more charges are pending. He is being held in a Florida jail without bond in the case.