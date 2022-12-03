Influential Iraqi cleric launches anti-LGBTQ campaign

Published by

Al-Araby

An influential Iraqi cleric who announced his withdrawal from politics four months ago has broken a period of relative silence to launch an anti-LGBTQ campaign. Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday calling for “believing men and women (to) unite all over the world to combat (the LGBTQ community).” He added that this should be done “not with violence, killing or threats, but with education and awareness, with logic and ethical methods.” The religious leader’s call has stoked fears in the LGBTQ community, particularly given that al-Sadr’s followers have a history o…

Read More