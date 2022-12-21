Justin Bieber collection spiked at H&M after singer calls it ‘trash’

The logo of the clothing chain H&M hangs above the entrance of a branch in Berlin. T-shirts, sweaters and shopping bags adorned with images of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber are no longer on H&M's shelves after the Swedish clothing retailer pulled them following criticism from the singer. Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

Bieber had taken to social media earlier this week to rail against the line, referring to it as “trash” and saying that he had never given permission for the use of his image. H&M says it followed proper procedures in this regard.

Nonetheless, the outburst prompted H&M to announce the items’ removal. They had already disappeared from online shops.

“H&M has followed proper approval procedures, but out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments,” it said.