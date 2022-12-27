Kari Lake dodges court sanctions but is ordered to pay tens of thousands in fees

Published by

Raw Story

Kari Lake and her attorneys have been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fees after failing to overturn the 2022 election for governor. In his Tuesday ruling, Maricopa County Judge Peter Thompson said he was rejecting sanctions because “Plaintiff’s claims presented in this litigation were not groundless and brought in bad faith.” Lake avoided paying attorney fees for the defense but was hit with other “taxable costs” instead. Thompson said the defense was entitled to expert witness fees totaling over $33,000. The order also confirmed “the election of Katie Hobbs as Arizona Governor-elect.”…

