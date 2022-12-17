Most Stressed Couples During Pandemic Identified As Queer Plus: Study

Published by

Knewz

By Richard People who identify as Queen+ were the most stressed during the pandemic, researchers found. Queer+ encompasses a myriad of sexual identities other than gay-lesbian and bisexual including pansexual, omnisexual and asexual. When a group of researchers poured over Sept. 2020-April 2021 data compiled by the “National Couples’ Health and Time Study,” they found overall stress highest among queer+ couples. Asked weekly how stressed they have been, such participants answered on average 3.6 on a scale of 5, compared to 3.4 for bisexual, 2.8 for gay-lesbian and 2.6 for heterosexual. And whe…

Read More