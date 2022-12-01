Netflix drops trailer for documentary on Harry and Meghan

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are set to appear in an upcoming Netflix documentary. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Netflix has taken to Twitter to tease the launch of a high-profile documentary about Harry and Meghan, hinting at fresh revelations about the couple’s dramatic exit from the British royal family.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make sense to hear the story from us?” Meghan asks the audience in a half-minute teaser trailer shared by Netflix on social media on Thursday.

Harry meanwhile describes himself as a caring family man: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” he says. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Meghan can be seen several times wiping tears from her face and throwing her head into her hands. The Netflix docuseries, which also features the couple kissing and laughing), is set to be released on December 8.

The show is also set to be the most significant PR milestone for the couple since their sensational TV sit-down with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey last year.

During that tell-all interview, the couple accused the palace of racism and a lack of support. Harry is also preparing for the publication of his autobiography in January.

The documentary also comes as the British royal family is grappling with renewed accusations of racism, after an aide to the late queen was accused of asking a black charity boss in Britain where she was “really from”.