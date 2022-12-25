New York Governor Promises to Open the State’s First Weed Shop

Published by

The Street

By Veronika Bondarenko New York City is opening its first legal marijuana dispensary this month. Even after legalization, it takes a while for marijuana in a given state to be sold in stores like any other age-restricted item — while Colorado has over 1,000 retail and medical marijuana stores across the state, New York has not had a single official store despite legalizing medical cannabis in 2016 and recreational in the spring of 2021. This is, in large part, due to time it takes to work out the licensing rules and other red tape around taking something that was very recently still illegal o…

