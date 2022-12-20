Republican who allegedly lied about his background responds to NY Times bombshell by blaming ‘the left’

Published by

AlterNet

George Santos, the subject of a bombshell New York Times investigation that alleges he appears to have made up large parts of his resume, is responding to the paper of record’s report – through his attorney – in a statement that blames “the Left” for apparent false claims about his work history, colleges attended, and even co-workers who he claimed died during the Pulse nightclub hate crime mass shooting. Santos, the first out gay Republican to be elected to Congress, is a MAGA supporter who was endorsed by House GOP Caucus chair Elise Stefanik. The Southern Poverty Law Center earlier this mon…

Read More