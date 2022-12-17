School District BANS Students From Photographing Transgender Teacher With Z-Sized Prosthetic Breasts

Oakville Trafalgar High School

Students in a Canadian school district have been prohibited from taking photos or videos of a transgender teacher with Z-sized breast prosthetics, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ontario’s Halton School District reportedly “threatened students with suspension” if they were caught recording controversial Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher Kayla Lemieux.

TikTok

Lemieux, who was born Kenny Lemieux before transitioning into a woman in 2021, is regularly seen in the school district with her Z-sized prosthetic breasts on display.

But despite the ban on taking photos or videos of Lemieux, one student managed to record and post a video to TikTok of the teacher last week in which Lemieux is seen walking down a school hallway with crutches and a cast on her right foot.

According to the New York Post, Lemieux was substituting at Oakland’s Dr. Frank J. Hayden Secondary School when the video was recorded. She reportedly injured her foot sometime after she made headlines by going on a skydiving adventure with a male adult film star last month.

Although it is not known how Lemieux managed to injure her foot, the injury has left her unable to fulfill her role as an industrial arts teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School due to “safety reasons” involving the machinery in the classroom.

“As you’re aware, we can’t comment on HR matters,” school board spokesperson Heather Francey added regarding the number of complaints the district receives as a result of Lemieux’s gender identity and Z-sized prosthetics.

“It is routine practice for students to obtain the permission of any subject at any time (including other students, staff, or any person) before capturing, using, and transmitting images or video,” Francey continued. “This policy helps guide that standard courtesy across our board.”

“Gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code,” the board added.

While some students and parents have said they “don’t care about” Lemieux’s school outfit displays, others believe the teacher is “going a little too far” by “wearing that in the classroom.”