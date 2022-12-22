Scotland passes bill making it easier to change gender

Published by

Reuters UK

LONDON (Reuters) -Scotland’s parliament on Thursday approved disputed reforms that make it easier for transgender people to change their legal gender, including removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and lowering the minimum age to 16 from 18. The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) bill passed by 86 votes to 39, making Scotland the first region of the United Kingdom to approve a self-identification process for changing gender. Other countries including Ireland, Denmark and Argentina have adopted self-ID laws to make it simpler and less invasive to change gender. The bi…

