Sex, drugs and drink: Amsterdam tourism campaign wants to discourage ‘nuisance’ British tourists

Published by

Euronews (English)

Amsterdam has launched a tourism campaign aimed at keeping “nuisance” tourists away. The “discouragement campaign” wants to keep out visitors who come to the city principally for drink, drugs and sex. It is particularly aimed at British tourists, who are considered some of the worst behaved visitors to the Dutch city. The advertising campaign comes after Amsterdam authorities introduced a series of measures to curb disruptive behaviour. Amsterdam wants ‘nuisance’ Brits to stay awayAmsterdam is hoping its new tourism campaign will change the city’s reputation as a destination primarily for drug…

Read More