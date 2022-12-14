‘She Drove Him Crazy’: Barbra Streisand Hounding Robert Redford Over ‘The Way We Were’ Sequel, Actor Not Interested

Mega

Barbra Streisand is pesteringRobert Redfordto team up for a The Way We Were sequel, but he wants nothing to do with it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

At 80, the Funny Girl dreams of recreating the magic she and Redford, now 86, had in the 1973 classic romance about the doomed love of a mismatched couple.

But in the upcoming bombshell book The Way They Were: How Epic Battles and Bruised Egos Brought a Classic Hollywood Love Story to the Screen, author Robert Hofler details why Redford’s got zero interest in repeating that stressful gig.

“He’s too much of a gentleman to say it to her face, but she drove him crazy when they were making the movie and she’s the last person he’d want as his leading lady, spilled a source.

“He’s semi-retired, but she won’t stop bugging him and won’t take a hint. His standoffishness just seems to spur her on.

“He wouldn’t have done the first movie if it hasn’t been for his friend, the director Sydney Pollack,” the insider added.

According to the source, Streisand tried to meddle in everything during the original shoot.

“Barbra’s strongly opinionated, she complicates things,” said the well-placed insider. “She nags about the script and camera angles and everything else.

“But Bob was the only leading man who wouldn’t be bullied by her larger-than-life personality. He’d ignore her and leave her completely in the dark as to what he was doing, and that impressed her.

“That’s why she won’t let up now. But he wishes she won’t let up now. But he wishes she would because there’s no way in hell he’ll get on a movie set with her.”

Streisand and Redford reunited in 2015 when he was honored with the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Award, marking 42 years since the Oscar-winning 1973 film.

She praised her costar while presenting him with the award.

“You never quite know what he’s really thinking, and that makes him fascinating to watch on screen,” Streisand said at the time. “Bob understands the power of restraint. You’re never going to get it all, and that’s the secret, I think. That’s the mystery. That’s what makes you want to keep looking at him.”