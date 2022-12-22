Spanish lawmakers approve transgender rights bill

Published by

Reuters UK

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish lawmakers on Thursday passed a bill allowing transgeder people aged 14 and over to change their legal gender without the need for psychological or other medical evaluation though 14- to 16-year olds would still need parental or guardians’ agreement. In some other countries with similar laws, children under 18 still need parental approval. Scotland’s parliament also approved on Thursday a bill making it easier for people to change their legal gender, including lowering the minimum age to 16 from 18. The Spanish bill, which has been heavily criticised by the conservati…

Read More