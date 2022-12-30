‘There is a seat in hell waiting for this man’: George Santos falsely claimed his mom died on September 11th

Published by

AlterNet

United States Congressman-elect George Santos (R-New York) may be able to dismiss criticisms about his fake résumé, his spurious claims about being “Jew-ish,” his nonexistent college education, and his sketchy finances as mere “embellishments.” But what New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali pieced together late Wednesday night revealed that nothing is sacred for the embattled freshman lawmaker. Ali noticed two tweets written by Santos in 2021, which are still active on his profile, contain conflicting accounts of his mother’s death. READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene crit…

Read More