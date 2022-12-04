This beauty pageant in northeast India celebrates transgender life, creative expression

Published by

Euronews (English)

Anilya Boro may not have won the crown at India’s Miss Trans NE pageant this year, but competing while having her parents there to support her was a validation in its own right. “I must prove to my parents that I can do something as a girl,” said the 22-year-old. “I didn’t win a title, but I am very happy that my parents were at the show to support me. Now they have accepted my decision to live as a girl and undergo surgery, but they don’t want me to rush through.” Twenty transgender women walked on a stage dressed as ethnic and tribal characters in the beauty pageant, drawing rounds of applau…

